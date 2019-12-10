Tata Motors Group global wholesales drop 15% in November

Tata Motors Group global wholesales in November 2019, including that of Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), declined by 15% to 89,671 units compared with November 2018.
Global wholesales of Tata Motors’ commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range in November 2019 stood at 31,030 units, lower by 19%.
Global wholesales of all passenger vehicles in November 2019 stood at 58,641 units, lower by 12%.
JLR’s global wholesales were 48,105 vehicles ( includes that of CJLR ( a JV of JLR and Chery Automobiles of China) volumes of 6,224 units).
Jaguar wholesales for the month stood at 10,801 vehicles while Land Rover’s wholesales were 37,304 vehicles, Tata Motors said in a statement.
