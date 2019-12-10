Industry

Tata Motors Group global wholesales drop 15% in November

more-in

Tata Motors Group global wholesales in November 2019, including that of Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), declined by 15% to 89,671 units compared with November 2018.

Global wholesales of Tata Motors’ commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range in November 2019 stood at 31,030 units, lower by 19%.

Global wholesales of all passenger vehicles in November 2019 stood at 58,641 units, lower by 12%.

JLR’s global wholesales were 48,105 vehicles ( includes that of CJLR ( a JV of JLR and Chery Automobiles of China) volumes of 6,224 units).

Jaguar wholesales for the month stood at 10,801 vehicles while Land Rover’s wholesales were 37,304 vehicles, Tata Motors said in a statement.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Industry
company information
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 10, 2019 6:51:04 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/Industry/tata-motors-group-global-wholesales-drop-15-in-november/article30268065.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY