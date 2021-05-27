Industry

Sun Pharma Q4 profit more than doubles to ₹894 crore

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd. reported fourth- quarter consolidated net profit jumped 124% from a year earlier to ₹894.1 crore.

Adjusted net profit for the quarter was higher by 103.3% at ₹1,343 crore after excluding exceptional items, exceptional tax item and relevant minority interest, the company said in a filing. Consolidated sales from operations grew 4.4% to ₹8,431.4 crore.

For FY21, the drugmaker reported a 23% decline in net profit to ₹2,903.8 crore. Consolidated sales from operations shrank 2.5% to ₹33,139.2 crore.

Final dividend

The board proposed a final dividend of ₹2 per share for FY21, in addition to the interim dividend of ₹5.50 declared in January.

Managing director Dilip Shanghvi said, “FY21 was a year marked by a highly volatile business environment due to the global COVID-19 pandemic and lockdowns in various countries”.

‘Global sales grew 51%‘

“Despite these challenges... we have been able to maintain business continuity and record positive overall growth. While our India business continues to outperform the average industry growth, our global specialty sales have continued to show an improving trend. Global sales for the year have grown 51% to $143 million,” he added.

In FY21, the firm repaid debt of about $580 million.

