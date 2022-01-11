Industry

Suit against Fortis claims $6 billion in damages

Fortis Healthcare said a U.S.-based entity has filed a suit against it and others, including IHH Healthcare Berhad, for alleged “copyright infringement and tortious interference with contracts,” seeking damages in excess of $6.5 billion. Emqore Envesecure has filed a suit against 28 named and 21 non-party defendants, including Fortis Healthcare Ltd., it said in a filing.


