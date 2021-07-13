Sputnik V soft-launched in over 50 cities in India: Dr. Reddy’s

Dr. Reddy’s received nearly three million doses of Sputnik V from Russian Direct Investment Fund recently.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., which soft-launched Russia’s COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V here on May 14, has expanded the pilot project to over 50 other cities and towns in the country.

In a tweet on July 12 night, the city-based drug maker said it will strengthen the commercial rollout of Sputnik V in the coming weeks.

“Starting initially in Hyderabad today, the soft launch rollout of Sputnik V has scaled up speedily and reached cities and towns all over India- including but not limited to Hyderabad, Vizag, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Kolkata, Delhi, NCR, Chennai, Miryalaguda, Vijayawada, Baddi, Kolhapur, Kochi, Raipur, Chandigarh, Pune, Nagpur, Nashik,” the tweet said.

Dr. Reddy’s received nearly three million doses of Sputnik V from Russian Direct Investment Fund, with which it has a pact to sell 250 million vials in India, recently.

The Indian drug regulator has granted permission for restricted emergency use of Sputnik V, developed by the Gamaleya National Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology.