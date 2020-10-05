SpiceJet to start non-stop flights to London from December 4

Low-cost carrier SpiceJet on Monday announced non-stop flights to London from Mumbai and Delhi with effect from December 4, making it the first long-haul destination for the airline.

The announcement makes SpiceJet the second Indian airline to start operations on India-UK route after Vistara during the pandemic. Both airlines decided to launch London operations following the bilateral agreement between India and the UK which allows airlines of the two countries to operate a limited number of non-stop flights, eliminating competition from many other international carriers that operate flights via their hubs such as in the Middle East.

The airline will operate thrice-a-week to London, which will include twice-a-week flights from Delhi and once-a-week from Mumbai.

SpiceJet will use an Airbus A330-900 Neo aircraft for these flights. The 371-seater twin-aisle A330 has a configuration of 353 economy and 18 business class seats. The aircraft is wetleased by the airline. The low-cost airline will offer business and economy class seats on these flights.

“The bubble arrangement helps us stabilise our flights before it opens up to other airlines allowing them to take passengers through their hubs,” Chairman and Managind Director Ajay Singh said at video-conference organised to announce the launch.