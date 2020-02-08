Slowdown hits India Cements

The India Cements Ltd. (ICL) posted a net loss of ₹5.37 crore for the third quarter ended December 2019 against a standalone net profit of ₹3.13 crore a year earlier, on weak demand. ICL had reported profit for 19 previous quarters.

“The slowdown in the economy together with poor demand for cement in the South had resulted in continuous price pressure,” said N. Srinivasan, vice-chairman and managing director, ICL.

“The company’s performance during the quarter was impacted by the above factors resulting in a marginal loss after a gap of nearly 19 quarters.”

While the cement industry grew in the north, west and the east, it had contracted in the south by 12%. Economic slowdown, stalling of major projects in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana combined with the deferment of infrastructure spending in these States were attributed as the main reasons.

Poor demand

“The performance of ICL has to be viewed against this background of low demand since four of our units are situated in the States of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana where the decline in growth was more pronounced and hence our performance was affected more than that of our peers,” he said. Reduction in net plant realisation by over ₹150 per tonne of cement on a sequential quarter basis impacted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation by over ₹42 crore.

He added, “We will recover. There are signs of improvement and things will change for the better during the fourth quarter,” he said.

Asserting that sales volume had been picking up in the south since January, he said the worst was over and the cement industry would see growth going forward. “Cement price increase has also taken effect in all the five regions and the hike has been absorbed. ICL is well geared with operational efficiency with head room in all the plants to meet the demand. It can also move more cement to markets beyond the South depending on the price and availability of railway wagons,” he added.

In Q3, ICL’s total revenue fell 9.55% to ₹1,194.42 crore. ICL was able to successfully bring down its total expenditure by 8.50% to ₹1,204.54 crore. The company was able to handle power and fuel cost efficiently. Transportation and handling charges came to its rescue.

During the period under review, ICL’s capacity utilisation stood at 69% against 76%. Overall volume of clinker and cement was lower by 10% at ₹26.66 lakh tonnes. Variable cost of production was kept under control and it was lower by 6%.

Stating that limestone resources were available only in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, he suggested the formation of freight equalisation scheme so that it would be moved to North.

To bail the industry from the current turmoil, Mr. Srinivasan said all infrastructure projects planned and running should be allowed to be done.

On new investment plans in Madhya Pradesh, he said the pace would slow down a little bit but the company would keepgo on buying land for limestone mining.

The board, meanwhile, re-appointed Rupa Gurunath as a whole-time director for a period of five years.