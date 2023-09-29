HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

SEBI asks MCX to put launch of new platform on hold

Earlier this week, MCX had informed that its new commodity derivatives platform will go live on October 3 after several delays

September 29, 2023 10:41 am | Updated 10:41 am IST

PTI
Representational image of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) headquarters in Mumbai

Representational image of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) headquarters in Mumbai | Photo Credit: Reuters

Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) on Friday said the country's markets regulator has asked the company to put on hold the proposed go-live of its new commodity derivatives platform planned for next week.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) will discuss the commodity platform in its technical advisory committee meeting to be held shortly, MCX said in a statement.

The exchange will continue to conduct mock tests on the platform till it gets further directions from SEBI, it added.

Earlier this week, MCX had informed that its new commodity derivatives platform will go live on October 3 after several delays.

SEBI's intervention comes as Chennai Financial Markets and Accountability (CFMA), an investor group, had asked the market regulator to ensure that MCX had required technical support.

The SEBI had informed MCX that CFMA has forwarded a letter dated Sept. 27 about the new platform and since it involves "technical issues", it will discuss them in its meeting, as per the exchange filing from MCX.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.