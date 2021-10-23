‘SEBI approves ₹16,600-cr. IPO of Paytm’

Digital financial services firm Paytm has received market regulator SEBI’s approval for its ₹16,600 crore initial public offer, a source involved in the process said on Friday.

The company expects to hit the bourses by the end of this month and is planning to skip the pre-IPO share sale rounds to fast-track listing.

Paytm’s plan of shelving the pre-IPO fund raising is not related to any valuation differences, the source said on condition of anonymity.

Paytm is said to be looking at a valuation of ₹1.47-1.78 lakh crore.