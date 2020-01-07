Industry

SC to hear on Friday Tata Sons’ plea challenging NCLAT decision restoring Mistry as chairman

File photo of Cyrus Mistry with Ratan Tata.

File photo of Cyrus Mistry with Ratan Tata.   | Photo Credit: PTI

more-in

The apex court website showed the plea is to be listed before a three-judge Bench comprising Chief Justice S.A. Bobde and Justices B.R. Gavai and Surya Kant

The Supreme Court will hear on January 10 the petition by Tata Sons Private Ltd. (TSPL) challenging the NCLAT decision restoring Cyrus Mistry as executive chairman of the Tata group.

Also read | Significant reversal: On NCLAT decision on Mistry

The apex court website on Tuesday showed the plea is to be listed before a three-judge Bench comprising Chief Justice S.A. Bobde and Justices B.R. Gavai and Surya Kant.

Also Read
A view of Supreme Court of India in New Delhi.

Resolve your differences: SC to Tata, Wadia

TSPL has challenged the December 18 decision of the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) that gave a big relief to Cyrus Investment Pvt. Ltd. and Mr. Mistry, restoring him as the executive chairman of TSPL, and ruling that the appointment of N. Chandrasekaran as the head of the holding company of the $110 billion salt-to-software conglomerate was illegal.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Business National Industry
financial markets
economy, business and finance
financial and business service
judiciary (system of justice)
crime, law and justice
tribunal
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 7, 2020 5:13:37 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/Industry/sc-to-hear-on-friday-tata-sons-plea-challenging-nclat-decision-restoring-mistry-as-chairman/article30503647.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY