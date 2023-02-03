HamberMenu
SBI's overall exposure to Adani Group at ₹27,000 cr, says Chairman

SBI Chairman Dinesh Khara also said there has not been any refinance request, which has come from the Adani group.

February 03, 2023 05:01 pm | Updated 05:01 pm IST - Mumbai

PTI
File photo of SBI Chairman Dinesh Khara.

File photo of SBI Chairman Dinesh Khara. | Photo Credit: PTI

The country's largest lender SBI on February 3, 2023 said its overall exposure to the Adani Group is at 0.88% of the book or around ₹27,000 crore.

SBI chairman Dinesh Khara said the bank does not envisage the embattled ports-to-mining group facing any challenge to service its debt obligations and stressed that SBI has not given any loans against shares to the group.

Lending to Adani Group projects is with regard to ones having tangible assets and adequate cash flows, Khara said, adding that the group has an excellent repayment record.

He also said there has not been any refinance request, which has come from the Adani group.

