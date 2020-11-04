Industry

SBI Q2 profit jumps 55% to ₹ 5,246 crore

The country’s largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) on Wednesday reported a 55% increase in its consolidated net profit at ₹ 5245.88 crore for the second quarter ended September 30 on account of decline in bad loans.

The bank’s net profit was ₹ 3,375.40 crore in the July-September quarter of previous fiscal, SBI said in a regulatory filing.

The total income of the SBI group rose to ₹ 95,373.50 crore in the quarter under review, compared to ₹ 89,347.91 crore in the year-ago period.

The asset quality of the bank improved with the gross non-performing assets (NPAs) declining to 5.28% of the gross advances as on September 30, 2020, from 7.19% a year ago.

Net NPAs or bad loans too declined to 1.59% of the advances from 2.79% in the year-ago period.

On a standalone basis, the bank’s net profit alone rose nearly 52% to ₹ 4,574.16 crore as against ₹ 3,011.73 crore.

The lender’s total income improved to ₹ 75,341.80 crore in the July-September quarter, up from ₹ 72,850.78 crore.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 4, 2020 3:46:08 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/Industry/sbi-q2-profit-jumps-55-to-5246-crore/article33021521.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY