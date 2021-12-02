Sambit Patra appointed as Chairman of ITDC

As per an order dated November 30, the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the Tourism Ministry’s proposal to split the post of chairman and managing director of ITDC.

BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra has been appointed as the Chairman of India Tourism Development Corporation (ITDC).

“Appointment of Dr. Sambit Patra as Part-Time Non Executive Director & Chairman of ITDC for a period of three years from the date of assumption of charge, or until further orders, whichever is earlier,” the official order said.

The order added that 1990 batch IAS officer Ganji Kamala V. Rao will continue to hold the post of MD, ITDC, till further orders.

ITDC shares were trading at ₹382.50 per share on the BSE at 12.06 p.m., down 1.87% from its previous close.