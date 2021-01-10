Industry

RInfra sells full stake in PKTCL for ₹900 crore

Reliance Infrastructure on Saturday said it had completed the sale of its entire 74% stake in PKTCL to India Grid Trust for ₹900 crore.

The proceeds will be utilised for debt reduction, and the company’s dues will come down by 6% to ₹13,100 crore from ₹14,000 crore.

“Reliance Infrastructure Limited (RInfra) announces the successful completion of the sale of its entire 74% equity stake in Parbati Koldam Transmission Company Limited (PKTCL) to India Grid Trust (IndiGrid) for an enterprise value of ₹900 crore,” the company said in a statement.

