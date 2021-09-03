RIL targets 100 GW from renewables by 2030

Aiming for $1/kg of hydrogen: Ambani

Reliance Industries will create or enable capacity to generate at least 100 gigawatts of electricity by 2030 from renewable sources, which can be converted into carbon-free green hydrogen, its chairman Mukesh Ambani said Friday as he outlined a ‘1-1-1 vision’ to bring down the cost of hydrogen to under $1 for one kg in one decade.

The focus on generating electricity from renewable sources of energy such as solar and wind will help cut carbon emissions in the world’s third-largest greenhouse gas emitter.

The same electricity, when converted into green hydrogen, can replace petrol and diesel in automobiles and other fuels in the industry, helping cut down on the use of fossil fuels, carbon emissions and reduce import dependence.

‘Initial target is $2’

Speaking at the International Climate Summit 2021, Mr. Ambani said Reliance would pursue the target of bringing down the cost of making green hydrogen to under $2 per kg initially and ultimately to bring it down to under $1 per kg in a decade.

Currently, green hydrogen produced with renewable resources costs between $3 per kg and $6.55 a kg.