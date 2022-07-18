Retail businesses witness 13% sales growth in June: RAI

Second half of June not encouraging, inflation still a worry: association CEO

Second half of June not encouraging, inflation still a worry: association CEO

While June witnessed growth compared with the same period before the pandemic, the rate of growth has definitely slowed, says RAI CEO Kumar Rajagopalan | Photo Credit: Liffy Thomas

Retail businesses across India witnessed 13% sales growth in June compared with levels seen in the same month in 2019, Retailers Association of India said on Monday.

Although sales last month were higher than the pre-pandemic levels, the second half of June was not very encouraging, and the impact of inflation on consumer spending was still a worry, which might affect upcoming festive sales, the association said in a statement.

As per RAI's latest business survey, retail businesses in the eastern region posted the highest growth last month, with a rise of 17% over June 2019, followed by the North at 16%, West at 11% and South at 9%.

“While June 2022 has witnessed growth as compared to the same period before the pandemic, the rate of growth has definitely slowed down,” said RAI CEO Kumar Rajagopalan. “Many retailers have indicated that the second half of June was not very encouraging as there weren’t too many celebratory occasions, such as weddings, to drive sales.

"The headwinds of inflation on consumer spending are still a worry and may impact the upcoming festive fervour. We will have to wait and watch how the next two months will pan out," he added.

In terms of categories, as per the RAI survey, sports goods grew 29% last month against June 2019, followed by jewellery at 27%, consumer durables and electronics, and quick service restaurants at 16% each.

Apparel and clothing and footwear categories saw growth of 14% each last month over June 2019, RAI said.