January 30, 2023 12:23 pm | Updated 12:23 pm IST - Tokyo

French automaker Renault will slash its stake in partner Nissan as part of a deal rebalancing the rocky alliance between the two companies, the Japanese firm said on January 30.

Renault will reduce its stake from just over 43% to 15%, the same size as Nissan's stake in its French counterpart, as part of a broad agreement reshaping relations between the firms, Nissan said in a statement.