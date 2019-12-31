Reliance tests online retail grocery business

Reliance Industries Ltd. has started testing its online grocery retail business with the launch of Jio Mart, to take on e-commerce majors Flipkart and Amazon.

The firm has begun sending intimations to Reliance Jio customers to register at Jio Mart to shop for more than 50,000 grocery products and avail discounts of up to ₹3,000. Reliance Retail had sold more than 6.4 lakh tonnes of groceries during FY19.

Jio Mart will offer customers free home delivery on no minimum order value, with no-questions-asked return policy. Initially, the services will be available in Navi Mumbai, Thane and Kalyan and rolled out across the country gradually.