HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Reliance Jio seeks up to $2 billion loan to fund 5G plan: report

BNP Paribas will provide $1.9 billion-$2 billion over a nine-month period, during which time Jio will pay back Ericsson, BNP and some other banks

September 04, 2023 12:33 pm | Updated 12:33 pm IST - BENGALURU

Reuters
Representational image

Representational image | Photo Credit: Reuters

Jio Infocomm, the telecom wing of Reliance Industries, is in talks to raise up to $2 billion in offshore loans, with BNP Paribas acting as lead arranger, to fund the purchase of 5G network gear from Ericsson, the Economic Times reported on Monday.

BNP Paribas will provide $1.9 billion-$2 billion over a nine-month period, during which the telecom company, led by Mukesh Ambani, will pay back Ericsson, BNP and some other banks, the newspaper said, citing a person familiar with the matter.

The report neither mentioned the individual amounts that Jio will pay back to Ericsson, BNP and other entities in the loan deal nor clarified whether BNP was acting on behalf of a consortium.

The fundraise is through a discounted process, and the implicit interest rate will be arrived at over the nine-month period, the report said.

BNP Paribas and Jio Infocomm did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

Swedish telecommunications firm Ericsson, in October last year said that its 5G Radio Access Network (RAN) products and solutions will be deployed in Jio's 5G rollout in India.

Jio had tied up with Swedish export credit agency EKN for a $2.2 billion funding to finance the equipment and services for the 5G plan, the Indian conglomerate said in its latest annual report.

"The $2.2 billion cover from EKN will likely reduce Jio's overall 5G gear funding costs as global lenders and 5G equipment supplier involved in such a large deal will be more comfortable," ET said, citing another source.

Jio has been in loan talks to help finance its 5G rollout, including reports of signing a deal with Nokia for $1.7 billion.

Related Topics

loans

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.