Paytm Payments Bank MD and CEO Surinder Chawla quits

In a major action against Paytm Payments Bank (PPBL), RBI, on January 31, directed it to stop accepting deposits or top-ups in any customer accounts, wallets, FASTags and other instruments

April 09, 2024 06:18 pm | Updated 06:18 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Surinder Chawla. File photo: paytmbank.com

Surinder Chawla. File photo: paytmbank.com

Beleaguered Paytm Payments Bank's managing director and CEO Surinder Chawla has resigned from the company, a regulatory filing said on April 9.

Mr. Chawla's resignation comes amidst Paytm Payments Bank facing prohibitory action from banking regulator RBI.

Also read: The Paytm Payments Bank debacle | Explained

"Surinder Chawla, Managing Director and CEO of PPBL, has tendered his resignation on April 8, 2024, on account of personal reasons and to explore better career prospects. He will be relieved from PPBL w.e.f. close of business hours on June 26, 2024, unless changed by mutual consent," One97 Communications, Paytm brand owner, said in a regulatory filing.

Mr. Chawla joined PPBL in January last year after the payments bank received approval from the Reserve Bank of India.

In a major action against Paytm Payments Bank (PPBL), RBI, on January 31, directed it to stop accepting deposits or top-ups in any customer accounts, wallets, FASTags and other instruments after February 29. Subsequently, the deadline was extended to March 15.

Why did the RBI clamp down on Paytm? | In Focus podcast

The direction follows persistent non-compliance and continued material supervisory concerns, the central bank had said in a statement.

On March 11, 2024, the RBI barred PPBL from onboarding new customers with immediate effect.

Following regulatory actions, promoter Vijay Shekhar Sharma last month stepped down as part-time non-executive Chairman of Paytm Payments Bank Limited, and the board of the bank has been reconstituted.

Former Central Bank of India chairman Srinivasan Sridhar, former Bank of Baroda Executive Director Ashok Kumar Garg, and two retired Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers were inducted on the board of the bank.

One97 Communications Limited (OCL) holds a 49% stake in PPBL.

Watch | Paytm Payments Bank’s debacle: a reckoning for India’s fintech sector

Paytm said nearly all agreements between the company and PPBL have been terminated as per a disclosure on March 1, 2024, and the board of PPBL has been reconstituted with five independent directors including an independent chairperson, and no nominees from the company, as per its disclosure on February 26, 2024.

"In line with our ongoing efforts, the company continues to collaborate with banking partners to enhance our merchant acquiring and UPI services," the filing said.

The National Payments Corporation of India on Thursday granted One97 Communications Ltd the approval to participate in UPI as a Third-Party Application Provider (TPAP) under the multi-bank model.

Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, State Bank of India, and YES Bank will act as Payment System Provider (PSP) banks to Paytm.

