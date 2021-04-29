Industry

OLX reports a 20% jump in demand for pre-owned two wheelers

Representational Image   | Photo Credit: AFP

OLX Autos, an omnichannel marketplace reported a 20% jump in demand for pre-owned two wheelers in the month of March 2021 compared to the same period last year.

A major chunk of this demand for pre-owned two-wheelers in March came from Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Delhi and Pune while smaller cities Jaipur, Surat, Lucknow, Nagpur and Coimbatore too witnessed significant growth, as per a market trends analysis by OLX in 4,000 cities across the country.

On a YoY basis, demand for Bajaj motorcycles went up by 29% while Hero motorbikes saw a spike in demand at 40%. Bajaj Pulsar and Hero Splendor brands reported 18% and 43% YoY growth in sales, respectively. Second sales of Royal Enfield Classic grew by 4%.

OLX also reported a 6% YoY overall increase in the supply of pre-owned two wheelers with Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Delhi remaining to be the top 3 cities listing the most number of pre-owned 2 wheelers for sale.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 29, 2021 7:49:42 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/Industry/olx-reports-a-20-jump-in-demand-for-pre-owned-two-wheelers/article34442105.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY