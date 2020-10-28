Oct 22 data breach involved a ransomware attack: Dr. Reddy’s

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories on Wednesday said the cyber attack it had detected on last week involved a ransomware attack.

“We experienced an information security incident and consequently isolated the impacted IT services. This incident involved a ransom-ware attack,” the pharma major said in an update on the cyber attack about which it had intimated the stock exchange on October 22.

Following the incident, the company said it had engaged leading outside cybersecurity experts and launched a comprehensive containment and remediation effort as well as investigation to address the incident.

“As of date, our investigation has not ascertained if any data breaches in the incident pertain to personally identifiable information stored in the company's systems. Recovery and restoration of all applications and data is underway. All critical operations are being enabled in a controlled manner, Dr. Reddy’s said.

In the wake of the attack, the company had temporarily shut down some of its production facilities. It had said all data center services have been isolated to take required preventive actions after detection of a cyber attack. Sources had said as a precautionary measure the company temporarily shut down some of the production facilities.

The attack had come close on the heels Dr. Reddy’s receiving Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) approval to conduct Phase 2/3 human clinical trial for Sputnik V vaccine, developed by Russia, in the country.