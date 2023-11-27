HamberMenu
Not involved in construction of Uttarakhand tunnel, says Adani group

In a statement, an Adani group spokesperson said the conglomerate does not own or hold any share in the company involved in the construction of the tunnel

November 27, 2023 05:05 pm | Updated 05:26 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Adani Group strongly condemned any “nefarious attempts” to link its name to the Uttarakhand tunnel collapse.

Adani Group strongly condemned any “nefarious attempts” to link its name to the Uttarakhand tunnel collapse. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Billionaire Gautam Adani’s group on November 27 said it has no direct or indirect involvement in the construction of Uttarakhand’s Silkyara tunnel, where 41 construction workers are trapped since it collapsed more than two weeks back.

In a statement, an Adani group spokesperson said the conglomerate does not own or hold any share in the company involved in the construction of the tunnel.

Also read: Uttarkashi tunnel collapse updates - November 27

“We clarify with utmost emphasis that the Adani group or any of its subsidiaries has no direct or indirect involvement of any kind in the tunnel’s construction,” it said. “We also clarify that we do not own or hold any shares in the company involved in the tunnel’s construction.”

The construction workers have been trapped 260 metres inside the Silkyara-Barkot tunnel since November 12 when a part of the under-construction tunnel collapsed following a landslide.

The Silkyara tunnel, which is part of the Char Dham all-weather accessibility project, is being built by Hyderabad-based Navayuga Engineering Company Limited.

Strongly condemning any “nefarious attempts” to link its name to the collapse, the Adani group said, “At this time, our thoughts and prayers are with the trapped workers and their families.”

