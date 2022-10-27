Need for Indian model of localisation to achieve SDGs 2030: NITI Aayog Vice-Chairman

NITI Aayog Vice-Chairman Suman Bery emphasised the need for the Indian model of localisation to achieve Social Development Goals (SDGs) 2030 set by the United Nations.

No poverty, zero hunger, good health and well-being, quality education, gender equality, clean water and sanitation and affordable and clean energy are among the 17 SDGs.

Mr. Bery said the Indian model of SDG localisation has four pillars: creating institutional ownership, establishing a robust review and monitoring system, developing capacities for integrating SDGs in planning and monitoring and promoting a "whole society approach".

Speaking at the ninth Dr. Verghese Kurien Memorial Oration at XLRI, Jamshedpur, he said, "In 2015, before the world became divided as it is now due to the Russia-Ukraine war, the world community came together to formulate a shared view of the future of our planet to make it a better place to live in."

SDGs were formulated in 2015. Hailing students as the future leaders of India, he asked them to raise consciousness on why SDGs are important.

He also discussed how NITI Aayog monitors national progress every year based on the targets and indicators.

"We worked hard on the data to put together the SDG Index. SDGs are self-reinforcing and encompass economic, social and environmental aspects," he said.

The official said the SDGs were adopted by the U.N. after Prime Minister Narendra Modi took charge.

XLRI Director Fr. S. George said Dr. Kurien was an ingenious thinker, revolutionary and social entrepreneur who ideated the world's biggest agricultural development programme.