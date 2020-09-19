Industry

MTNL lists some Mumbai assets for sale

State-run MTNL has submitted a set of assets, including land, staff quarters and telephone exchange in Mumbai, for monetisation, Parliament was informed on Saturday.

Minister of State for Finance Anurag Singh Thakur said that international property consultants had been appointed for end-to-end transaction advice on monetisation of these properties.

Mr. Thakur said since the asset monetisation process was complex involving multiple stakeholders and agencies, a specific timeframe for completion of these transactions could not be defined at present.

