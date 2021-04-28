MSN Labs launches generic Favipiravir tablets for COVID-19 treatment

MSN Laboratories on Wednesday said it has launched the generic version of antiviral drug Favipiravir in 800 mg strength for treating mild and moderate COVID-19 patients.

The company's drug to be sold under the brand name 'Favilow 800 mg' is priced at ₹ 144 per tablet and will be available across pharmacies, MSN Laboratories said in a statement.

"In the light of increasing COVID-19 cases in India, affordable treatment options are the need of the hour to flatten the curve. We are sure that our product Favilow 800 would help support the nation's efforts in overcoming the COVID crisis," MSN Group Chairman and Managing Director MSN Reddy said.

The company had launched the drug in the strengths of 200 mg and 400 mg in August 2020, the statement said.