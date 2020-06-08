Mphasis implements Microsoft’s PowerApps to keep staff safe, productive

Mphasis, an IT solutions provider specialising in cloud and cognitive services, today announced the implementation of Microsoft’s PowerApps to ensure the safety of its employees and maintain productivity during the current lockdown. Called Employee Outreach, the solution tracks the health of employees and their families without compromising privacy, enables them with work-from-home facilities, monitors their attendance and work hours, and resolves IT complaints, among other issues. Over 26,000 employees are using the app daily.

Microsoft PowerApps is a low-code platform for building and using custom business apps that connect to data and work across web and mobile without the time and expense of custom software development. Employee Outreach was developed on Microsoft’s PowerApps’ crisis communications template, released by Microsoft in March 2020. The template helps in providing organisations the agility to innovate and use rapidly those applications that are of the essence in these unprecedented times.

“As our employees are now working from home, it is imperative that leaders keep them informed and provide them with the tools and processes that can enhance their productivity. We intend to create an easily-integrated system that can track the overall health of the employees, and measure their productivity without violating their personal space,” said Nitin Rakesh, chief executive officer and executive director, Mphasis.

According to Sashi Sreedharan, Managing Director, Microsoft India, “Microsoft Power Platform was designed to empower everyone, regardless of their technical ability, to collaborate and solve problems fast. The idea that rapid, valuable innovation can come from virtually anywhere has never been as impactful as in the current situation.”