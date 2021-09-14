Microfinance loan portfolio rises 4.2% to ₹2,37,369 crore as of June-end: MFIN

The microfinance industry's gross loan portfolio (GLP) rose 4.2% to ₹2,37,369 crore as of June 30, 2021, compared with ₹2,27,727 crore as of June 30, 2020, according to a report by Microfinance Institutions Network (MFIN).

Microfinance loan disbursals during the first quarter of the financial year 2021-22 improved significantly to ₹25,503 crore, compared with ₹6,186 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

MFIN is an industry association comprising 58 NBFC-MFIs and 39 associates including banks, small finance banks (SFBs) and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs).

It released the Micrometer report for the April-June 2021 quarter on Tuesday.

The report showed that 13 banks hold the largest share of the portfolio in micro-credit with a total loan outstanding of ₹1,02,405 crore, which is 43.14% of the total micro-credit universe.

NBFC-MFIs are the second-largest provider of micro-credit with a loan amount outstanding of ₹75,021 crore, accounting for 31.61% of the total industry portfolio.

SFBs have a total loan amount outstanding of ₹38,624 crore with a total share of 16.27%. NBFCs account for another 7.89%, and other MFIs account for 1.09% of the universe, it said.

As of June 30, 2021, the microfinance industry served 5.68 crore unique borrowers, through 10.30 crore loan accounts, the report showed.

The microfinance active loan accounts decreased by 0.67% during the past 12 months to 10.30 crore as of June 30, 2021, it said.

The report said the gross loan portfolio (GLP) of NBFC-MFIs stood at ₹76,237 crore as of June 30, 2021, a 6.9% year-on-year rise as compared to ₹71,301 crore as of June 30, 2020.

Loan amount of Rs 6,511 crore was disbursed in Q1 FY 2021-22 by NBFC-MFIs through 17.97 lakh accounts, compared with ₹561 crore disbursed in Q1 FY 2020-21 through 1.99 lakh accounts.

NBFC-MFIs received a total of ₹3,596 crore in debt funding during the April-June quarter of this fiscal, which is 39.6% lower than that in the year-ago period.

Total equity of the NBFC-MFIs grew 11.9% year-on-year to ₹18,660 crore as of June 30, 2021.