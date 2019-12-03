Industry

Mercedes launches SUV GLC, price starts at ₹52.56 lakh

GLC is one of Mercedes-Benz India’s highest selling SUVs. | File

GLC is one of Mercedes-Benz India’s highest selling SUVs. | File   | Photo Credit: AP

more-in

The latest generation of the GLC is available in both petrol and diesel engine options, and is equipped with MBUX, an intuitive and intelligent multimedia system

German luxury carmaker Mercedes Benz on Tuesday launched its premium SUV GLC with price starting at ₹52.56 lakh (ex-showroom all India).

The latest generation of the GLC is available in both petrol and diesel engine options. These are equipped with MBUX, an intuitive and intelligent multi-media system.

While the petrol option, GLC 200 is priced at ₹52.75 lakh, the diesel variant GLC 220d is priced at ₹57.75 lakh (all prices ex-showroom, India).

“The launch of the new GLC reiterates our product offensive for the Indian market,” Mercedes-Benz India Managing Director & CEO Martin Schwenk told reporter here.

Stating that the GLC is one of Mercedes-Benz India’s highest selling SUVs, having sold over 7,000 units since its debut, he said the launch of the latest generation GLC “also marks the introduction of the next generation of MBUX with the aim to improve driver’s interaction with the various systems in the car“.

“The new GLC combines ruggedness of a SUV with the intelligence of MBUX and luxury appointments synonymous with the Three Pointed Star (Mercedes-Benz). We are confident this unique offering will continue to win the hearts and minds of our discerning customers,” he added.

The company said the new GLC is also the most tech-savvy SUV in the locally made SUV line-up and is also it’s first ever locally made SUV to get Active Braking Assist.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Industry
luxury cars
cars
automobile
business (general)
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 3, 2019 2:48:11 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/Industry/mercedes-launches-suv-glc-price-starts-at-5256-lakh/article30148283.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY