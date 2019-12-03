Mercedes launches SUV GLC, price starts at ₹52.56 lakh

German luxury carmaker Mercedes Benz on Tuesday launched its premium SUV GLC with price starting at ₹52.56 lakh (ex-showroom all India).

The latest generation of the GLC is available in both petrol and diesel engine options. These are equipped with MBUX, an intuitive and intelligent multi-media system.

While the petrol option, GLC 200 is priced at ₹52.75 lakh, the diesel variant GLC 220d is priced at ₹57.75 lakh (all prices ex-showroom, India).

“The launch of the new GLC reiterates our product offensive for the Indian market,” Mercedes-Benz India Managing Director & CEO Martin Schwenk told reporter here.

Stating that the GLC is one of Mercedes-Benz India’s highest selling SUVs, having sold over 7,000 units since its debut, he said the launch of the latest generation GLC “also marks the introduction of the next generation of MBUX with the aim to improve driver’s interaction with the various systems in the car“.

“The new GLC combines ruggedness of a SUV with the intelligence of MBUX and luxury appointments synonymous with the Three Pointed Star (Mercedes-Benz). We are confident this unique offering will continue to win the hearts and minds of our discerning customers,” he added.

The company said the new GLC is also the most tech-savvy SUV in the locally made SUV line-up and is also it’s first ever locally made SUV to get Active Braking Assist.