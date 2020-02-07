Maruti unveils upgraded Ignis

Maruti Suzuki on Friday unveiled the upgraded version its hatchback Ignis at the Auto Expo 2020.

“Ignis enjoys a special place in the Maruti Suzuki NEXA portfolio. It has been appreciated by the customers for its efficient drivability and spacious interiors,” Kenichi Ayukawa, MD & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India said.

Mr. Ayukawa added that the company had recognised an increasing customer preference for feature-loaded cars that had SUV-like high seating position and dominant road presence and that the new Ignis was all set to fulfil this latent need. The new Ignis is built on Suzuki’s 5th generation Heartect platform. It will come with dual front airbags as a standard fitment, across its full range of seven variants. It is powered by 1.2 litre BS-VI compliant petrol engine and would be offered with two new vibrant colours — Lucent Orange and Turquoise Blue — in addition to the existing colour palette. Mr. Ayukawa said Ignis, of which the company has sold over 1.1 lakh units since launch in 2017, was among the first few models to be compliant for frontal offset, side impact and yet-to-be introduced pedestrian safety regulations in India.

With its BS-VI compliant engine, tough SUV stance and ease of driving, the new Ignis was sure to bring more excitement in the market, he added. The Ignis was first launched in the Japan market in February 2016 and later introduced to other global markets.