Maruti Suzuki to recall over 1.34 lakh vehicles

Country’s largest car maker Maruti Suzuki India on Wednesday announced voluntary recall of 1,34,885 vehicles comprising WagonR and Baleno to replace a possible faulty fuel pump.

“The company will inspect 56,663 units of WagonR and 78,222 units of Baleno for a possible issue with the Fuel Pump. Faulty part will be replaced, free of cost,” it said in a statement.

The recall will impact WagonR (1 Litre) manufactured between November 15, 2018, and October 15, 2019, and Baleno (Petrol) manufactured between January 8, 2019, and November 4, 2019.

Owners of the suspected vehicles under this recall campaign will be contacted by Maruti Suzuki’s authorized dealers in due course of time, the company said.

It added that customers can also visit the ‘Imp Customer Info’ section on the Company websites www.marutisuzuki.com (for WagonR) and www.nexaexperience.com (for Baleno) and fill in their vehicles chassis number (MA3 or MBH, followed by 14 digit alpha-numeric number) to check if their vehicle needs any attention and follow the instructions.