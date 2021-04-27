Industry

Maruti Suzuki Q4 consolidated net profit dips 6% to ₹1,241 cr

A view of the corporate office of Maruti Suzuki India Limited in New Delhi. File   | Photo Credit: Reuters

The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Tuesday reported 6.14% decline in consolidated net profit at ₹1,241.1 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2021.

The auto major had posted a net profit of ₹1,322.3 crore in January-March quarter of 2019-20, MSI said in a regulatory filing.

However, revenue from sale of products stood at ₹22,959.8 crore as compared with ₹17,187.3 crore earlier, up 33.58%.

The company sold a total of 4,92,235 vehicles during the fourth quarter, higher by 27.8% as compared to the same period previous year.

Sales in the domestic market stood at 4,56,707 units, up by 26.7%. Exports were at 35,528 units.

For the 2020-21 fiscal, the company reported a 22.69 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit at ₹4,389.1 crore, as compared with ₹5,677.6 crore in 2019-20.

Revenue from sale of products declined to ₹66,571.8 crore , as against ₹71,704.8 crore in FY20.

The company said that in line with the financial performance of the year and considering uncertain business environment, the company's board recommended a dividend of ₹45 per share (face value of ₹5 per share) for FY 2020-21.

