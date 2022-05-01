Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai see wholesales drop in April

Facing production issues due to supply chain challenges, leading carmakers Maruti Suzuki (MSI) and Hyundai Motor reported a dip in vehicle dispatches from factories to dealers in April this year.

Tata Motors, Toyota Kirloskar Motor and Skoda Auto on the other hand witnessed a robust growth in vehicle dispatches last month.

The country's largest carmaker MSI said its domestic sales slipped 7% to 1,32,248 units as against 1,42,454 units in April 2021.

Sales of mini cars, comprising Alto and S-Presso, fell 32% to 17,137 units compared to 25,041 in the same month last year.

In the compact car segment, sales of models such as Swift, Celerio, Ignis, Baleno and Dzire slumped 18% to 59,184 units against 72,318 in April 2021.

However, utility vehicle sales, including Vitara Brezza, S-Cross and Ertiga, rose 33% to 33,941 units compared to 25,484 vehicles in the year-ago month, MSI said.

"The shortage of electronic components had a minor impact on the production of vehicles, mainly domestic models," the auto major said.

Rival Hyundai Motor India reported a 10% dip in wholesales last month at 44,001 units last month, as against 49,002 units in April 2021.

Similarly, Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) reported a 13% year-on-year decline in domestic wholesales to 7,874 units for April.

"The customer sentiment continues to show improvement and positivity, which is reflected in strong demand. However, the supply chain issues remain a challenge for the industry, which is impacting the ability to meet the growing demand," HCIL Director (Marketing and Sales) Yuichi Murata said.

The automaker is hopeful that the situation improves sooner than later so that the demand-supply equation can be more balanced, he added.

MG Motor India said its retail sales declined 22% to 2,008 units last month compared to 2,565 in April 2021.

The production remained volatile and immensely impacted by the global supply chain constraints due to the sudden and new COVID-19 lockdowns in different parts of the world, the automaker stated.

The brand is closely monitoring the situation caused by the new COVID waves and is aligning its efforts to address it, the company added.

Home-grown auto major Tata Motors on the other hand reported a 66% increase in dispatches to dealers at 41,587 units last month as against 25,095 units in April 2021.

Also, Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) said its wholesales rose by 57% in April to 15,085 units from 9,600 in the same month last year.

"Demand continues to peak in the new financial year, as we close the month of April with an overall growth of 57% over wholesales in April 2021. Along with the Crysta, Fortuner and the Legender, the Camry Hybrid has received very encouraging booking orders," TKM Associate Vice President, Sales, and Strategic Marketing, Atul Sood said.

Skoda Auto India said its sales surged by over five-fold in April at 5,152 units as compared to 961 units in April 2021.

"It is heartening to see that a sedan is helping us climb peak after peak in sales. The Slavia is a resounding success, while the Kushaq SUV continues finding newer homes," Skoda Auto India Brand Director Zac Hollis noted.