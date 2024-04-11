GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Maruti Suzuki hikes Swift prices by up to ₹25,000

The price hikes are effective April 10, 2024, the company said

April 11, 2024 03:31 am | Updated 03:31 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
Similarly, the price of the Sigma variant of Grand Vitara has been increased by ₹19,000, the company said



Maruti Suzuki India on April 10 said it has hiked the price of its hatchback Swift by up to ₹25,000 along with an increase on a select variant of SUV Grand Vitara.

The prices of Swift have been raised by up to ₹25,000, Maruti Suzuki India said in a regulatory filing.

Similarly, the price of the Sigma variant of Grand Vitara has been increased by ₹19,000, the company said.

Now, Swift is available at a price range of ₹5.99 lakh to ₹8.89 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The Sigma variant of Grand Vitara is priced at ₹10.8 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), as per the company's website.

The price hikes are effective April 10, 2024, the company said.

