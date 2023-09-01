HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Maruti Suzuki reports highest-ever monthly sales of 1.89 lakh units in August

The car manufacturer posted a 16% year-on-year increase in sales last month

September 01, 2023 02:22 pm | Updated 02:23 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Representational image of a Maruti Suzuki showroom

Representational image of a Maruti Suzuki showroom | Photo Credit: Reuters

Maruti Suzuki India on Friday reported its highest-ever monthly wholesales at 1,89,082 units in August.

The auto major's dispatches to dealers last month were 14% higher as compared to 1,65,173 units in August.

Total domestic passenger vehicle sales were at 1,56,114 units as against 1,34,166 units in the year-ago month, a growth of 16%, Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) said in a statement.

Sales of mini segment cars, comprising Alto and S-Presso, declined to 12,209 units last month from 22,162 units in August 2022, it added.

Dispatch of compact cars, including Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis and Swift rose to 72,451 units over 71,557 units in the year-ago period.

Utility vehicles, consisting of Brezza, Grand Vitara, Jimny, Ertiga and XL6, clocked sales of 58,746 units last month as compared to 26,932 units in August last year.

MSI said its exports last month stood at 24,614 units as against 21,481 units in the same month last year.

Related Topics

automobile / cars

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.