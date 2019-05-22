Maruti adds 200 workshops to its network

New Delhi Maruti Suzuki India on Wednesday said it has added more than 200 new workshops in 2018-19 to its nationwide network, taking the company’s total network to 3,634 workshops across 1,789 towns and cities. Partho Banerjee, executive director, service, Maruti Suzuki India said, “With the active shift in lifestyles, we are bringing new initiatives to align with the expectations of today’s new- age customers. Recent customer care initiatives include QRT (quick response team) on bikes to reach a breakdown vehicle in quick time provide seamless service experience.”