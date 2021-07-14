Mahesh Babu quits Mahindra Electric, Suman Mishra named as new CEO

Suman Mishra will report to Rajesh Jejurikar, executive director, Auto and Farm Sectors, M&M.

Mahindra Electric Mobility Ltd. (MEML) has announced the exit of its MD & CEO Mahesh Babu and appointment of Suman Mishra as the new chief executive of the company. She has been appointed as a whole-time director with effect from August 14, 2021.

She will also be the chief executive-designate for the Last Mile Mobility (LMM) business. She has been promoted from her current role of senior vice-president, Business Transformation, Insights and Analytics (BIA) for the Automotive Sector, M&M.

The company said Mr. Babu, who was with the company for 22 years, decided to pursue opportunities outside of Mahindra Group.

Ms. Mishra, the company said, is a Performance Transformation Expert with 20 years of global experience across strategy and end to end performance transformation across sales, manufacturing, purchasing, products, costs, and supply chain.

“She joined the Mahindra Group in 2015 as Sr VP in Group Strategy Office and played a key role in shaping and implementing strategies across automotive business, agri, hospitality, real estate, and electric vehicles,” the company said.

Prior to Mahindra, she was associated with Cipla and McKinsey, where she led performance transformations and business turnaround across multiple companies.

She is an MBA from University of Michigan, Ross School of Business and a Computer Engineer from NTU Singapore.