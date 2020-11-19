L&T bags order to supply mining gear to Tata Steel

The construction and mining equipment business of Larsen & Toubro has secured one of its biggest orders from Tata Steel

to supply 46 units of Komatsu mining equipment. “Komatsu’s superior products and L&T’s seamless support over the years, paved the way for securing this prestigious order and we look forward to partnering India’s largest steel producer in their growth journey,” S.N. Subrahmanyan, CEO & MD, L&T said.

26 of these 46 units will be deployed at Tata Steel’s Iron Ore Mines at Joda, Noamundi and Khondbond in Odisha, while 20 units of Komatsu 100 Ton Dump Trucks will be deployed at Tata Steel’s West Bokaro Coal Mines in Jharkhand.

L&T distributes and supplies such equipment to the infrastructure, mining and irrigation sectors.

The business is engaged in the distribution and support of equipment such as Hydraulic Excavators, Rear Dump Trucks, Crawler Dozers, Wheel Loaders, Wheel Dozers, Motor Graders, Heavy Tippers, Surface Miners and Skid Steer Loaders.