L&T bags its largest ever EPC order from bullet train project

The construction division of Larsen & Toubro Ltd (L&T) has secured a ‘Mega’ order of unspecified amount for its Heavy Civil Infrastructure business in India from the National High-Speed Rail Corporation Ltd. (NHRCL), executing the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Project.

A mega order is worth over ₹7,000 crore as per the company’s set parameters.

“This is the biggest EPC contract awarded in the country to date and is the first of its kind project with a mandate to construct the 237.1 km stretch MAHSR-C4 package which is part of the project,” L&T said in a statement.

“This is by far the largest EPC order that L&T has won in its history and to execute such a huge and complex infrastructure project, we will deploy state-of-the-art construction methods and extensive digital technologies,” said S.V. Desai, Whole Time Director & Senior Executive Vice-President (Civil Infrastructure).

The scope for the MAHSR-C4 package includes the construction of viaducts, stations, major river bridges, depots, and other auxiliary works.

The approximately 508 km Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail project, also called the MAHSR Bullet Train project, will cover 155.76 km in Maharashtra, 4.3 km in the Union Territory of Dadra & Nagar Haveli and 348.04 km in Gujarat with 12 stations along the route.

Upon completion, the high-speed rail will operate at a speed of 320 kmph, covering the entire distance in approximately two hours with limited stops and in three hours with all stops.

S.N. Subrahmanyan, CEO & MD, L&T, said “At a time of grave uncertainty during the time of the pandemic, the award of such a huge infrastructure order augurs very well not just for the construction industry but for the entire infrastructure sector as well.”

‘Bold decision’

“It is a major and very bold decision by the government of India, Ministry of Railways, Indian Railway Board and NHRCL. We believe it will be an inflection point in the resurrection of India’s infrastructure economy by not only creating jobs but also encouraging several other industries, MSMEs, SMEs to be a part of this mega project to provide the necessary services and facilities under the Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan,” he said.

“It is certainly a testimony to the capabilities of Larsen and Toubro to build such mega infrastructure projects. Once again, L&T is proud to be associated with a project of significant national importance with yet another opportunity to live up to being builders to the nation,” he added.

Package-C4 represents 46.6% of the total length making it longest among all the packages, running elevated from Zaroli Village on the Maharashtra–Gujarat border to Vadodara station through four stations at Vapi, Bilimora, Surat and Bharuch in Gujarat.