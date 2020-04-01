Lockdown impact: Maruti Suzuki sales fall 47.4% in March

Amid the nationwide lockdown, market leader Maruti Suzuki on Wednesday posted a 47.4% decline in sales of passenger vehicles in the domestic market to 76,240 units. The company has sold over 1.45 lakh passenger vehicles in March 2019.

The company, however, said that the sales during March 2020 are not comparable with sales in March 2019 “due to the suspension of operations with effect from March 22, 2020, in line with national policy”.

As per the data shared by the company, sales of mini segment vehicles — Alto, S-Presso2, were down 5% to 15,988 units as against 16,826 units in the year-ago month, while sales of compact segment vehicles — WagonR, Swift, Celerio, Ignis, Baleno, Dzire, Tour S, fell nearly 51% to 40,519 units from 82,532 units in March 2019. Sales of mid-size Ciaz was down 49.3% to 1,863 units as against 3,672 units in the year-ago month.

Sales of Utility vehicles — Gypsy, Ertiga, S-Cross, Vitara Brezza, XL6, was also hit during the month, falling 53.4% to 11,904 units as compared to 25,563 units in March 2019, while sales of Vans — Omni, Eeco, was down 63.7% to 5,966 units from 16,438 units in the year-ago month.

The company sold 736 units of its Light Commercial Vehicle Super Carry during the month, down 71.5% from 2,582 units. With this total domestic vehicle sales for Maruti Suzuki stood at 76,976 units during March 2020, as against over 1.47 lakh units in March 2019, a decline of 47.9%.

The exports during the month also fell 55% to 4,712 units as against 10,463 units in March 2019.

For the full financial year (2019-20), the company’s domestic vehicles sales stood at over 14.36 lakh units compared to sales of over 17.53 lakh units in the previous year, a decline of about 18%.

“Maruti Suzuki remains committed to the safety and well-being of its employees, business partners and customers. The Company will continue to support Government at the Centre and State levels and follow all advisories in combating COVID-19,” the company added.