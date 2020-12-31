‘Life insurance to see flat growth in FY21’

The life insurance industry’s growth in the current fiscal is likely to stay flat amid sharp traction seen in the protection business and the ₹5 lakh income tax exemption will have a short-term negative impact, a top official said.
In the private sector, additional premium income saw a contraction of 4% in the first half of the fiscal while some companies attained healthy growth.
Companies that could offer complete digital onboarding and servicing immediately grew, he said. “The industry is likely to remain flattish,” said Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance MD & CEO G. Murlidhar.
The company was keeping its fingers crossed despite the last quarter (January-March) is typically best for insurance firms for their tax planning. However, companies remain unsure about this year’s behaviour after the government had allowed complete tax exemption for up to ₹5 lakh income.
Murlidhar said this will not be an impediment for growth in the long run and he expects GDP of the country to stay at 7-8% growth in the next five years.
With ₹3,700 crore net worth the Kotak Mahindra owned company was not looking at an IPO to raise capital and said it was well capitalised to meet capital for the next few years.
The asset under management is close to ₹40,000 crore.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath