HamberMenu
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Keen to keep aircraft lessors’ faith in India: Centre

‘Exemption granted to aircraft and engines during IBC moratorium will save Indian airlines from incurring almost $1.3 bn in losses

October 06, 2023 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
A Go First airline, formerly known as GoAir, passenger aircraft parked at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai, India, May 3, 2023.

A Go First airline, formerly known as GoAir, passenger aircraft parked at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai, India, May 3, 2023. | Photo Credit: Reuters

The Indian government’s recent move to protect aircraft lessors when an airline is under insolvency could prevent an estimated loss of $ 1.2 to 1.3 billion that Indian airlines were at the risk of incurring due to increased risk perception, according to the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

“India is committed to keeping lessors’ confidence in the Indian aviation market intact by reducing their risks,” the Ministry said in a press statement on Friday. This follows a Ministry of Corporate Affair’s notification on October 3 that said aircraft, engines, airframes and helicopters were exempted from protection granted under a moratorium to a corporate debtor undergoing insolvency proceedings as per the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) 2016. 

It added that the legal entities dealing with aircraft financing and leasing estimated that impediments in repossessing aircraft by lessors was costing Indian airlines an extra $1.2 to 1.3 billion more than before in terms of lease costs. These concerns were highlighted when Go First moved for insolvency and the National Company Law Tribunal granted it a moratorium from recoveries from lenders, including aircraft lessors who had moved Director General of Civil Aviation for de-registration of their aircraft over pending dues.

Following the recent Corporate Affairs Ministry notification, the global leasing watchdog, the Aviation Working Group, issued a positive watchlist notice for India on Thursday. This follows two negative watch list notices since May over concerns emerging from Go First’s legal battle.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.