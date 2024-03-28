Kalyan Jewellers to enter U.S. market in FY25

March 28, 2024 10:12 pm | Updated 10:56 pm IST - Mumbai

Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd. is gearing up to foray into the United States market in the coming financial year. The company plans to set up one store each in New Jersey and Chicago.

This is part of the company’s plans to open six jewellery showrooms in overseas markets and 130 outlets in India in FY25.

West Asia plans

Currently the company has 219 showrooms in India, and 34 more in West Asia. Four more would be added in West Asia in FY25.

“For the next year (FY25), we plan to open at least 80 Kalyan Jewellers showroom in India, at least 50 Candere stores in India and six showrooms overseas,” said Ramesh Kalyanaraman, Executive Director, Kalyan Jewellers India in an interview.

“In FY26 we plan grow 20% more,” he added.

In the past year, the company had gone for the Franchise Owned Company Operated (FOCO) model and it would take this route to expand its base.

“So our expansion is completely fuelled by franchisee partners now. They will invest the money for the inventory and the capex for a store, and Kalyan Jewellers will run the store for them and it’s a margin share, which we do, wherein they get return on investment which they expect and we get the return which we want,” Mr. Kalyanaraman said.

He attributed growth in jewellery sales to the sector’s transition to becoming more formalised and the government mandating hallmarking and levying Goods & Services Tax.