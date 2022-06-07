Kafqa Academy acquires Verb Studio

The founders and the Verb Studio team will join Kafqa

Performing arts academy, Kafqa Academy said it has acquired Verb Studio, another online dance academy, for an unspecified amount.

“The acquisition gives Kafqa access to even larger distribution & content on social media and a complimentary age group of more than 15 as a demographic,” the firm said in a statement.

The founders and the Verb Studio team will join Kafqa and will continue to strengthen the academy’s varied offerings. The new team strength will be 160 in total, it added.

Shariq Plasticwala, CEO & Founder, said, “The [Verb Studio] team has carefully built and nurtured a dance community providing them with relevant content. We felt their strength in community building within the young adults’ age group of 16-25 complements our current strengths and will allow us to serve customers and artists better.”

“We look forward to partnering with Bharath [Kumar, founder Verb Studio] & his team to create the world’s largest performing arts academy for learners across ages,” he added.