Jio announces up to 21% hike in tariffs from December 1

After Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea, India's largest mobile operator Reliance Jio on Sunday announced up to 21% hike in its prepaid tariffs from next month.

The tariff hikes entail JioPhone Plan, Unlimited Plans, and data add on, and range between 19.6% and 21.3%.

"In line with its commitment to further strengthen a sustainable telecom industry, where every Indian is empowered with a true digital life, Jio today announced its new unlimited plans. These plans will provide the best value in the industry," Reliance Jio said in a statement.

The statement further said: "Upholding the Jio promise of providing the best-quality service at the lowest price globally, Jio customers will continue to be the biggest beneficiaries".

The new unlimited plans will go-live on December 1, 2021, and can be opted from existing touchpoints and channels.

Airtel and Vodafone Idea last week had announced up to 25% hike in their prepaid plans tariffs to improve financials.