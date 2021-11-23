Vodafone Idea raises tariff by upto 25%

This announcement comes a day after a similar hike by Bharti Airtel.

Vodafone Idea Ltd (VIL), on Tuesday, November 23, 2021, has announced the introduction of its new tariff plans for prepaid users in India by raising tariff by upto 25%.

The new plans will be available starting Thursday, November 25, 2021, the company said. This announcement comes a day after Bharti Airtel raises its tariff by upto 25%.

“The new plans will start the process of ARPU improvement and help address the financial stress faced by the industry,” VIL said.

“These tariff plans will allow VIL to continue improving India’s Fastest Mobile Network, verified by Ookla®, the global leader in fixed broadband and mobile network testing applications. Vi remains committed to play its role in accelerating the realization of the Digital India vision of the government,” it added.

The basic voice tariff has increased from ₹79 to ₹ 99 for 28 days plan. Similarly the voice-cum-data tariff for 365 days plan has been increased from ₹2,358 to ₹2,899.

The tariff for the basic data top up plan has increased from ₹48 to ₹58 for 28 days plan. And for the 56 days data plan, the tariff has increased from ₹351 to ₹418.