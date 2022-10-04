Jio announced Beta trial of 5G service in 4 cities

The Hindu Bureau October 04, 2022 22:20 IST

“India is leading the Digital revolution. Jio 5G will be the world’s most advanced 5G network, built for every Indian, by Indians.”

Telecom major Jio will start a beta trial of 5G services in four cities — Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Varanasi — from October 5 with a select set of customers, the company said on October 4, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

Jio has announced the Beta trial of its 5G services on Dussehra, for some of its users in 4 cities – Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, and Varanasi. The service is by invitation, the company said. Akash M. Ambani, Chairman, Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd, said, “India is leading the Digital revolution. Jio 5G will be the world’s most advanced 5G network, built for every Indian, by Indians.” “By embracing 5G, Jio will create nation-first platforms and solutions that will transform skill development, education, healthcare, agriculture, and many such sectors, with the promise of enabling a better life for every Indian,” he said. Also Read 5G launch updates | Our government is working on the goal of internet for all, says PM Modi “5G cannot remain an exclusive service available to the privileged few or those in our largest cities. It must be available to every citizen, every home, and every business across India. Only then can we dramatically increase productivity, earnings, and living standards across our entire economy, thereby creating a prosperous and inclusive society in our country,” he added.



