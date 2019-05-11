ITC Chairman Y.C. Deveshwar passes away

Noted industry leader and ITC Chairman Y.C. Deveshwar passed away on Saturday morning after a brief illness.

He leaves behind his wife, a son, and a daughter.

Mourning his demise, Sanjiv Puri, Managing Director, ITC, in a statement said: "Mr. Deveshwar passionately championed the cause for sustainable and inclusive growth and the transformative role businesses could play in creating larger societal value."

Deveshwar (72), who stepped down from executive role in 2017 but remained as a chairman in non-executive capacity, was admitted to a private hospital in Gurugram.

Deveshwar, joined ITC in 1968, becoming a director in 1984 and was appointed the chief executive and chairman on January 1, 1996. He won many accolades during his two-decade long stewardship of the company, which is now a conglomerate whose activities have spilled over from cigarette to other FMCG, hotels, paper and agri-business.

He has served as a director in the central board of the Reserve Bank of India and the Air India. He was awarded the Padma Bhushan in 2011.

rime Minister Modi and Chief Minister Banerjee have sent out twitter messages condoling the death of ITC Chairman Y C Deveshwar.

Modi, Mamata condoles death

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Deveshwar made a strong contribution to Indian industry. His efforts helped ITC become a professionally –run Indian company with global footprint. Saddened by his demise. ``My thoughts are with family, friends and the ITC Group in this hour of grief”, he wrote on Twitter.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that she was saddened at Deveshwar's death. "He was a giant in the corporate world. I have many memories of him as a distinguished captain of industry. Condolences to his family, his colleagues and his admirers,” she said.