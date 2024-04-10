GIFT a SubscriptionGift
IT firm CriticalRiver ropes in industry veterans Phaneesh Murthy, Raju Reddy; bolsters leadership team

The company, which counts Fortune 100 and 500 companies among its customers, has also announced appointment of Narayana Murthy as executive vice president and global delivery head

April 10, 2024 11:48 pm | Updated 11:48 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Phaneesh Murthy.

Phaneesh Murthy. | Photo Credit: AFP

Digital transformation and technology consulting firm CriticalRiver Inc has roped in IT industry veterans Phaneesh Murthy as a senior executive advisory board member and Raju Reddy as an independent director on the board.

The company, which counts Fortune 100 and 500 companies among its customers, has also announced appointment of Narayana Murthy as executive vice president and global delivery head; and Sunil Sharma as global head of innovation and digital solutions.

The move is aimed at positioning itself for hyper growth and innovation. With decades of collective experience and proven track record of success in scaling businesses, Mr. Phaneesh Murthy and Mr. Reddy bring invaluable insights and strategic guidance, positioning the company for rapid expansion and market dominance, CriticalRiver said in a release on April 10.

“CriticalRiver is poised for an era of unparalleled growth and these strategic appointments underscore our commitment to excellence and innovation,” founder and CEO Anji Maram said.

Mr. Narayana Murthy has been at the forefront of enterprise transformation initiatives and led operations in offshore, onshore and nearshore capabilities. His global role is pivotal for bolstering the company’s delivery capabilities in the U.S., Australia, Qatar, India and UAE.

Besides spearheading pivotal digital transformation initiatives, Mr. Sharma serves as a visiting faculty member for executive education programmes at the Stanford Graduate School of Business (GSB) and UC Berkeley’s Haas School of Business, specialising in the field of digital transformation and data strategy, the company said.

