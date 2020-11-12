Industry

Industrial production remains flat at 0.2% growth in September

Industrial production remained flat at 0.2% growth in September, despite higher output of mining and power generation sectors, official data showed on Thursday.

According to the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) data, manufacturing sector production registered a decline of 0.6%.

The output of mining and power segments grew at 1.4% and 4.9%, respectively.

The IIP had contracted by 4.6% in September 2019.

With the gradual relaxation of restrictions, there has been a relative improvement in the economic activities by varying degrees as well as in data reporting, the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation said in a statement.

It may not be appropriate to compare the IIP in the post-pandemic months with the IIP for months preceding the COVID-19 pandemic, it added.

