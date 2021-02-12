Industry

Industrial production grows by 1% in December

India's industrial production grew by 1% in December, official data showed on Friday.

According to the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) data, the manufacturing sector output grew by 1.6% in December 2020.

Mining output declined by 4.8%, while power generation grew 5.1% in December 2020.

The IIP had grown by 0.4% in December 2019.

Industrial production has been hit due to the COVID-19 pandemic since March last year when IIP contracted by 18.7% in the month.

